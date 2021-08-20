Investigators: 2 men killed in shooting in eastern Missouri

SULLIVAN, Mo. (AP) — Officials in eastern Missouri say two men were killed Friday morning in shooting in Franklin County. The Franklin Count Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 5:30 a.m. Friday to Lollar Branch Road at Sullivan and found two men with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 23-year-old man from Gray Summit, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, a 24-year-old from St. Clair, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Officials have not released their names. Investigators say they’ve questioned a witness to the shooting and believe the victims were targeted.

