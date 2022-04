ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police want your help to find two people of interest in connection with a murder. Investigators say these two people may have information that could help solve the murder of Demetrise Thomas.

Officers responding to a shooting call found Thomas’ body on September 20th. She had been shot.

Call Crimestoppers if you have information about the crime. Their number is 1-866-371-8477. You can remain anonymous.