ST. LOUIS – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out in Midtown, St. Louis, early Sunday morning.

It started around 11:30 a.m. in a vacant building on Market Street at Vandeventer Avenue. There was heavy smoke coming from the building when firefighters arrived.

Extra crews were called in to help put out the fire. No word of any injuries.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.