LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, just east of Lake St. Louis Boulevard.

The driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was said to be driving in a reckless manner and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Prius. A passenger in the Prius, 61-year-old Kristi Anderson, was ejected from the car.

The Prius and Corvette eventually went off the roadway and crash in an embankment. The Prius overturned and the driver, 59-year-old Steven Anderson, was also ejected.

Both Kristi and Steven Anderson were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.