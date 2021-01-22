Iron County escapee captured in New Mexico; search continues for two still at-large

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – One of three men who escaped from the Iron County Jail over the weekend has been captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed escapee Tracy Brown and his girlfriend were arrested just after midnight Thursday (Central Time) at a gas station in Carrizozo, New Mexico.

Brown, along with Dwight J. Abernathie and Samuel Gillam, escaped the Iron County Jail between 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15 and 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Police say Abernathie and Gillam should be considered dangerous. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.