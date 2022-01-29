Iron County sheriff hospitalized with COVID

Missouri

Jeff Burkett

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – The Iron County sheriff is in critical condition after catching COVID-19 from an inmate.

After Sheriff Jeff Burkett tested positive, he was immediately quarantined and his condition was stable for several days with signs of improvement. Since then, Burkett has developed double lung pneumonia and is in critical condition at a hospital, according to a press release by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Burkett has brought so much positive change to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office during his short tenure. His absence has been immediately felt by our deputies and professional staff members,” Acting Sheriff Chris Barton said in the statement.

“We join his wife, two beautiful children, and a myriad of family, friends, and law enforcement supporters who are saying their prayers today in hope of the Sheriff’s speedy recovery.”

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is still providing full-service law enforcement services, according to Barton.

