IRONTON, Mo. – Authorities arrested an Ironton man earlier this week accused of possessing child pornography on his cell phone.

Iron County prosecutors have charged Daniel Reyes, 40, with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Wednesday after a tip from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. While responding to Reyes’ home, deputies reportedly recovered his phone and found multiple images of child pornography.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children to MSHP or local law enforcement.