ST. LOUIS — As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don’t have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?

According to Missouri law (301.130.5, RSMo), most Missouri motor vehicle registrations require the display of two license plates on the vehicle, the front and the rear.

The exceptions include motorcycles, vehicles with historic Year of Manufacture registrations, and commercial vehicles registered for 18,000 lbs or greater.

The owner of a classic car who has a license plate issued by the state of Missouri that is more than 25 years old and whose year of issuance corresponds to the model year of the vehicle may register the plate as a “Year of Manufacture.”

As long as the design of the historic license plate doesn’t clash with the current numbering system, it will be legal.

Send your question to the central office staff to find out if the license plate number on the old Missouri license plate is available for a year of manufactured registration.

But a person who wants to register a commercial vehicle that weighs 18,000 pounds or more can choose to get two license plates.

If your vehicle registration is issued with two plates, you must show both plates (front and back) as required by Missouri law.