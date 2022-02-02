Is class canceled? See the full list of school and business closings here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm has dropped snow over much of Kansas and parts of Missouri, with weather forecasters saying more is on the way tonight.

Local supermarket chains Schnucks and Diebergs announced they are changing store hours for the next two days due to the winter weather and poor road conditions. Other businesses are asking workers to do their jobs from home. Many schools have canceled classes.

The National Weather Service says Columbia received about 5 inches of snow and Jefferson City had 6 inches around noon. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas were generally reporting 3 to 4 inches of snow. The weather services said many areas will see a break in the snow in the afternoon before precipitation begins again through Thursday morning.

The next wave of winter weather is on track. Our guidance shows that snow will move up the I-44 corridor and be back in metro St. Louis around 9:00 pm or 10:00 pm.

This wave will be all snow, and will add another 6-8″ in most spots overnight tonight and into tomorrow. We will wait for that track to define itself a little more as it develops. We will also be able to see how long this will last tomorrow.