ST. LOUIS – Did you know that you can legally ride a horse in St. Louis County, but only in designated parks? It’s illegal to ride on public walkways and streets in St. Louis City. A photo on Reddit had some people asking if it’s legal to ride a horse on the sidewalk in University City.

First off, the University City Ordinance for sidewalks states that no one should obstruct a sidewalk, preventing others from passing. In St. Louis County, it is illegal for anyone to drive a vehicle on the sidewalk. There are locations in St. Louis City where bicycles are prohibited from being ridden on the sidewalk.

Legally, if a horse is found running around, tied, staked, or housed on or along any public street or right-of-way in University City, the police can take the animal and have it impounded by the city, with the owner cited.

In St. Louis, the board has banned horses altogether. An ordinance has made it illegal for anyone to ride, walk, or lead a horse in public, unless posted.

Where can you ride a horse?

Horseback riding is allowed in the specified St. Louis County Parks, including Greensfelder, Lone Elk (by reservation only), West Tyson – Chubb Trail, Sioux Passage, Queeny, Spanish Lake, and Cliff Cave. Riders are limited to designated trails.

If you are going to ride your horse in the county parks, be aware that you should proceed with caution and prudence, exercising the utmost care. Trail users must adhere to speeds that ensure the safety of themselves, others, and the property of others.

Should you choose to ride your horse in St. Louis County in an undesignated location, be aware that you risk being pulled over and cited for violating the rules.