ST. LOUIS – After one of its longest waits for snowfall in recent history, St. Louis finally saw some snow flurries after Christmas.

More snow chances appear low heading into the new year, but there’s a good chance we’ll see some again in January or February.

When snow arrives, almost everyone makes the decision of whether to stay home or venture out. If you hit the streets, it’s common courtesy to clear the snow off your car, but that doesn’t always completely happen.

That leads to a key discussion point: Is it legal to drive with snow on your car windows in Missouri and Illinois?

Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol strongly advises drivers to take safety precautions and clean any snow or ice that might accumulate on cars. However, there is no specific statute in Missouri that requires such action.

Missouri statute 304.012 is perhaps the closest law pertaining to this matter, stating “Every person operating a motor vehicle on the roads and highways of this state shall drive the vehicle in a careful and prudent manner and at a rate of speed so as not to endanger the property of another or the life or limb of any person and shall exercise the highest degree of care.”

Anyone who violates this statute could face a misdemeanor charge.

Meanwhile, MSHP states this as a recommendation: “Take the time to clean snow and ice completely from your vehicle. Allow extra driving time for you to reach your destination at a slow, safe speed. Make sure the windows are completely cleared to ensure visibility.”

Also relevant to the matter, Missouri statute 307.020 requires drivers to use their lights “any time the weather conditions require usage of the motor vehicle’s windshield wipers,” such as driving when snow falls consistently.

Illinois

Across state lines, taking initiative to remove snow from your car changes from a recommendation to a law. One provision of the Illinois Vehicle Code prohibits anyone from driving if they have snow or other materials blocking their view.

The law applies for windows and mirrors of cars, which means it’s technically illegal to drive with a partially covered or defrosted windshield. Drivers should also clear snow from headlights or taillights.

The Illinois Vehicle Code states: “No person shall drive a motor vehicle with snow, ice, moisture, or other material on any of the windows or mirrors, which materially obstructs the driver’s clear view of the highway.”

Drivers who violate this law could face a $125 fine if they are pulled over and a law enforcement officer determines they were driving with an obstructed view.

The vehicle code also requires that all vehicles sold in Illinois have devices, such as wipers and defoggers, to efficiently clean rain or snow from the windshield.