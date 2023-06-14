ST. LOUIS – After Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in the state, locals are now wondering if they can legally grow marijuana plants.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services began accepting applications for personal cultivation cards on Feb. 6, 2023. Applicants have to be at least 21 years old, have two government issued photo IDs, submit a recently-taken color picture, and pay an $100 application fee to grow privately.

Flowering plants are only allowed to grow up to 14 inches tall, and DHHS will have full access to any applicants’ personal growing area if asked.

Each grower must have their own license and are not allowed to share the license, even if the two live together.

The state recently surpassed $1 billion in legal marijuana sales.