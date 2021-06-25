Is Missouri rent relief enough to halt evictions?

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31.

The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, there is concern that thousands of Missourians could face eviction once the moratorium ends. The Missouri Housing Development Commission is promoting the State Assistance for Housing Relief program to help people catch-up on past-due rent and utilities.

The commission has $324 million available statewide. The money was part of the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in December.