ST. LOUIS – After a beautiful December Sunday, we’re entering a fast and cool pattern.

Rain chances are quickly increasing, with the first coming this evening. That rain will last into the early stages of the Monday morning commute, and then it’s gone.

Monday will stay cool, with highs in the 40s. Another fast-moving system rolls in with a rain chance Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There is a warming trend late this week, but there is also a chance of rain for next weekend.