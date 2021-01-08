Isis B. Jones Scholarship added to Harris-Stowe State University Top 100 Scholars Program

ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe State University has been actively seeking ways to make education more financially available to students. Through their Top 100 Scholars Program, incoming and current students at the university have the opportunity to apply for scholarships.

HSSU is putting one of those scholarships in the hands of Isis M. Jones, mid-day radio personality for 96.3 R&B for The Lou. The Isis M. Jones Scholarship will be awarded to two students—one for the 2021-2022 school year and the one for the 2022-2023 school year—and will cover one year’s worth of paid tuition (scholarship valued at $5,040 annually).

Students interested in receiving the scholarship must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 GPA scale and at least a 1130 SAT (critical reading and math sections) or 23 or higher ACT score for the Scholarship. Students who graduate as the valedictorian or salutatorian of their high school class are not required to meet the SAT or ACT score criteria to be eligible for the Scholarship.

Eligible students must be firmly committed to attending Harris-Stowe State University. HSSU will pay or waive costs associated with the scholarship. Students must pay the housing deposit, enrollment fee, and orientation fee on or before May 1 to signify commitment to HSSU.

Jones will personally nominate the students who will receive her scholarship and HSSU will confirm the selection by validating the students’ eligibility.

Jones attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City and, as an HBCU graduate herself, she hopes this scholarship will help continue the legacy and success of HBCUs, as well as spark greatness in the students who receive it.

“I want this to be for anyone that basically is trying to further their education, trying to help the community, and trying to help us as a people at large,” said Jones. “Better yet, when you get that knowledge – it’s all yours. It’s in your head. No one can take it away from you, and you can use it to do so many beautiful things and that’s just a base.”

To begin the application process students should visit www.isismjones.com and fill out the required information. The deadline to apply for the fall 2021 semester is Jan. 18.