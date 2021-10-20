‘It is scary,’ students share thoughts after gun found at Mehlville High School

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Students and community members reacted after an unloaded gun and bullets were removed from Mehlville High School Wednesday morning.

School officials said students notified them last night that a student was posting images online of a handgun.

An investigation ensued and the student who posted the pictures was not allowed on campus. Officials then found out another student had the unloaded gun and bullets at school.

“I think, unfortunately, they can do all they can do, but these are the times we live,” said Pat Virgin, a parent of a recent Mehlville High School graduate. “Our children have to deal with this and it’s really sort of sad and scary.”

The gun and bullets were removed.

“It’s kind of scary that (these) things keep happening at school,” Mehlville High School student Emilee Goebel said. “I know they’re doing their best to take care of the situation, but it is scary.”

Several students and their family members also agreed that the situation concerns them.

In a letter sent out to families, the principal said in part, “This is an incredibly serious situation. Weapons of any kind are not allowed on the bus or in our schools.”

He continued, “We appreciate the students who brought this to our attention last night. Please continue to remind your kids that if they see something, say something — to a parent, a Mehlville school district staff member, the police, or other trusted adult.”

St. Louis County Police confirm one juvenile male was in custody. He is now released but has been referred to family court.

“We’re so used to it, so desensitized about it at this point, but it’s kind of like nothing’s happened yet so we’re grateful for that. But at the same time, I feel like we should be more worried about it,” Goebel said.

School officials and police will continue to investigate the situation.