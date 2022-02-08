‘It’s a tragedy’: Residents mourning overdose deaths in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities announced on Tuesday drug distribution charges against Parkview Apartments resident Chuny Ann Reed. The investigation involves seven overdose deaths suspected to be linked to fentanyl.

Some longtime Parkview Apartments residents are still grieving over the overdose deaths.

“You hate to see that happen to anybody and it hits close to home when it’s your own building,” said resident Lonnie Will. “It’s a tragedy.”

Rita Crawford has lived in the apartment building for 18 years. She called the overdoses “unbelievable” and hopes more is done to keep drugs out of the building.

“Just do a drug sweep, a DEA drug sweep,” Crawford said. “Just get the dogs up in there and don’t let them know you’re coming.”

The St. Louis Housing Authority owns the property where the alleged crime took place. The agency released the following statement:

The St. Louis Housing Authority is fully cooperating with the SLMPD in its investigation into the incidents that occurred at Parkview Apartments. While we cannot confirm that any suspects are residents of the facility (due to federal privacy laws), we have provided investigators with everything they have requested and will continue to assist in any way we can.

The agency also tells us The Habitat Company is a third-party management company retained by the St. Louis Housing Authority to manage Parkview Apartments. The Habitat Company has not responded to our request for a statement.