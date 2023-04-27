UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – One big piece of the St. Louis experience has officially returned. The loop trolley reopens for the 2023 season on Thursday.

The loop trolley will operate on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October 29. People can grab rides along the Delmar Loop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on days it’s in service.

The trolley runs from Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue, between the University City Library and the Missouri History Museum. Rides are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Bi-State Development took charge of trolley operations last year. According to Bi-State Development, there are no charges to ride the trolley, and no tickets or reservations are needed.

The trolley first started running in November 2018 but it had to shut down in December 2019 because of financial problems. Before last year, there were concerns that the Loop Trolley project could default on millions of dollars in federal funding that was awarded to originally help start up the trolley.

Loop visitors are asked to keep the following considerations in mind when visiting on a day the trolley rides are in service.

Vehicles cannot be parked on the trolley rails and must be completely within the white parking lines.

Illegal parking will result in fines and/or towing.

Do not stand, walk, ride or drive on the white diagonal striping along the trolley route.

The trolley cars operate in traffic along with other vehicles and share the same lanes at times.

The trolley cars are not able to swerve or steer to avoid pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles.

Pedestrians should cross the street only at the marked crosswalks.

The trolley cars operate on the rails in both directions, so always look both ways before crossing the street.

For more information on the Loop Trolley service, visit its website or Facebook page.