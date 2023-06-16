ST. LOUIS – One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station Thursday evening.

It all happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at the Mobil Crown Mart in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

“It’s tragic,” says Nick Bell, who lives in the neighborhood. “Nobody knows anything right now. I just feel like in this neighborhood it’s a lot of guns, and it’s a lot of violence and I think everyone should just calm down as a whole”.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim lying on the ground with multiple wounds. He died later at a local hospital.

Police tell us they learned at the scene that two groups of people started shooting at each other during an argument at the gas station. A 36-year-old man was also shot in the melee, but was able to drive himself to a local hospital. He had been shot in the leg, shoulder and back.

Two others, a 30-year-old and 19-year-old suspect were located nearby in the 2600 block of Burd Avenue. The 30-year-old was shot in the leg, but is expected to survive. The 19-year-old was not injured. Both were arrested and their firearms seized.

“It’s getting worse,” says Bell on safety around St. Louis following the shooting. “Times are getting hard so the poverty level is going up so I guess that causes stress for our area. I hear that St. Louis is one of the most stressful cities and one of the most dangerous places. It’s kind of scary, but I’m willing to be one of those people in the community that stands up and changes things”.

Anyone with additional information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the homicide division at (314) 444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and interested in a reward can contact Crime Stoppers at (866)-371-TIPS (6477).