‘It’s hard to believe you are a small-town guy’- Chef Ramsay to local Hell’s Kitchen chef

ST. LOUIS– This season’s Hell’s Kitchen contestants are halfway through the season and Maplewood chef Trent Garvey is one of them.

Last night, five chefs were asked to cook for their survival. Chef Garvey and five others were safe and got to watch their peers fight to stay on the show. In the end, Keona went home leaving 10 contestants.

Last night, Chef Gordon Ramsay also checked in with each of the contestants and gave them advice on how to succeed in the second half of the show.

He told Chef Garvey,” It’s hard to believe you are a small-town guy because you cook like you just come out of the middle of London, New York, or Paris.”

The compliment was followed with some constructive criticism. Chef Ramsay told Trent while he has great skills, he is not hearing it. He said Trent’s food needs some personality and character going forward.

Previously, Chef Garvey said he is trying to put more of himself in the dishes he serves. Garvey grew up in Rogers, Arkansas and tries to incorporate those southern roots into the food he creates.

There are several southern-inspired dishes on the menu at the Blue Duck. Chef Garvey says he would go fishing for catfish as a kid. That memory inspired his catfish and grits dish. The grits even come from a mill his grandfather helped rebuild in the area.

Another item that is close to home for Garvey is his grilled corn. He says growing up, his mother would always try and find the sweetest corn in the summer.

Hell’s Kitchen is on hiatus for the next two weeks but when it returns, Chef Garvey will be there competing to be the top chef of the season.

You can also follow his journey on Instagram.