HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Thousands were still without power in Missouri Wednesday evening. Some of the hardest-hit areas include north St. Louis County and north St. Louis City.

As many residents are now on their fourth day without power, it’s been frustrating for both residents and Ameren employees.

“You can see the sweat dripping down my face, and I just walked out the door about 10–15 minutes ago,” said Arnold McClelland, a Spanish Lake resident.

Hot and high temperatures are something McClelland and others who live in Spanish Lake dealt with Wednesday afternoon, all while having no power since heavy storms swept through the area this past weekend.

“You got a lot of elderly people out here that need it, it’s so hot you can’t even sit in the house,” McClelland said.

He said by Wednesday, it felt cooler outside than inside.

It’s what drove Ameren to set up a makeshift storm station in a heavy-hit region.

“Right now, we have 1,800 resources in place to assist with the restoration and get our customers back on,” said Tommie Bugett, director of the archview overhead division for Ameren.

Power outage crews have had another day of hard work, from moving transformers to loading up replacement poles.

“We’ve replaced over 190 poles so far,” Bugett said.

Over the day, as trucks lined streets, residents noticed the hard work.

Bugett said they know residents have been dealing with a lot, and they are doing their best to get the outages fully restored. He said they plan to have most outages restored by Wednesday night.