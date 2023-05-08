ST. LOUIS – Two 18-year-olds lost their lives early Sunday morning in a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City.

“It’s awful,” Janet Sanders, owner of Perpetua Iron, said.

Aaliyah Gillon and Asia Baker were killed in the shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Branch Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Gillom is from Castle Point and Baker is from Spanish lake. Two other teenagers are said to be in critical condition.

“I’ve seen a bunch of shootings,” Sanders said. “It’s just always happening.”

Sanders has run a business in the neighborhood for 13 years and has lived there nearly 25 years.

Sanders has called 911 several times and even watched a man die in front of her from another shooting, but said she loves her neighborhood and that there’s no other place like Hyde Park.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.