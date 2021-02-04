‘It’s unspeakable, it’s horrific’ – Victims’ family responds to triple murder

ST. LOUIS – A mother and her two young children were found shot to death Thursday morning in south St. Louis. And while police have a suspect in custody, family members are left distraught, unable to understand why someone would kill their loved ones.

St. Louis Police were called to the 4100 block of S. Grand Avenue around 7 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. When police went inside, they found the bodies of 30-year-old Kanisha Hemphill and her two daughters, 7-year-old Journey and 1-year-old Jakari.

“Beautiful family. I don’t understand why someone would don’t understand why someone would do this,” said Kezia Walker, Kanisha’s sister. “She was a beautiful person and a great mother, great daughter, great sister.”

Kanisha worked as a home health care aid and recently took care of her 84-year-old father.

“It’s unspeakable, it’s horrific. You can’t put this into words,” said Jermaine Walker, Kanisha’s brother.

The family showed our FOX 2 news crew an early Valentine’s Day note 7-year-old Journey had given her mother.

“How could someone kill anybody? But a female and her two girls? She did not deserve that,” Andrea said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.