ST. LOUIS – A slow moving weather system will keep our weather unsettled here across Missouri and Illinois, with scattered showers and gusty winds.

The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be over the eastern half of the FOX 2 viewing area, or roughly along and east of Highway 67 in both Missouri and Illinois. Things will settle for a few hours between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with scattered showers bubbling up over the western half of the viewing area into the evening.

We can expect scattered showers through Thursday but there will be a dry time as well. Expect a much cooler Thursday with highs only in the 40s.

Meanwhile, after tornadic storms in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, Tuesday brings a second big severe weather day, this time across the Deep South, well away from St. Louis. Tuesday’s focus is across eastern and southern Louisiana on over into Mississippi and Alabama.

A Level-4 (Major Risk) day is ahead in the red shaded regions with the potential for several long track and destructive tornadoes in addition to damaging winds.