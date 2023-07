ST. LOUIS – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker heads overseas for the start of his 7-day trade mission to the United Kingdom.

Pritzker’s ‘Goodwood Festival of Speed’ with British officials will discuss ways to improve Illinois’ electric car manufacturing, clean energy improvements, and collaboration in higher education.

In a statement, Pritzker shared that the goal of the trade mission is, “letting the world know that Illinois is the best place to live, work, and do business”.