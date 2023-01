ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s biannual used book sale starts Sunday, January 29.

Preview Day starts at 10:00 a.m. with a $10 admission. Free admission begins Monday, January 30.

The hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. On Tuesday, customers can fill a bag for $5 between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. That will be the last day of the book sale.

They have every genre you can imagine – including mysteries, fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.