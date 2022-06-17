ST. LOUIS – At least two members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen plan to run for board president in an upcoming special election.

Jack Coatar and Megan Green have announced runs for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen president. Coatar and Green represent the seventh and 15th wards of the board.

“The job of Board President is much more than a figurehead,” said Coatar in an announcement sent to FOX2. By helping direct legislation and funding in an intentional and equitable way, the Board President is uniquely able to break the City’s cycle of inaction and deliver swift, tangible results for our residents.”

“I’m committed to making the Board of Aldermen what it can be, too,” said Green in an announcement to FOX2. “I’ve seen so much progress in the eight years I’ve served as an Alder. I’m proud of that progress – because it’s progress that’s been earned through hard work of people like you. But there’s a long way to go.”

Candidates planning to run for board president could be nominated after a special primary in late August, September or early October to appear on a November ballot. Under state law, it’s too late to put the race on Missouri’s ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election.

The board is seeking a replacement for Lewis Reed after he resigned amid a corruption scandal. Earlier this month, Reed, while serving as board of aldermen president, was one of three indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges linked to pay-to-play schemes.

Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were also indicted, and all three have resigned from their positions within the board. Federal investigators say the former aldermen members took cash to help secure tax abatements for a business developer.

Joe Vollmer, the board vice president, immediately became acting president. He is serving on an interim basis until voters elect a successor at the Nov. 8 general election. Vollmer has not announced his intent to run for board president beyond an interim basis.