ST. LOUIS – St. Louis will celebrate World Olympic Day one day early on Wednesday.

Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is part of the celebration. JJK, a three-time gold medalist, will lead hundreds of area students around the track at Washington University’s Francis Field. It was the site of the 1904 Olympics. It’s the oldest Olympic stadium still in active use in the world.

Wednesday’s celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is free for the public to attend.