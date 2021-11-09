Jackson County, Mo. man wins $2.4 million after wife makes him play lotto

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jackson County, Missouri man will likely hear “I told you so” from his wife.

The couple was recently on their way home when the wife continued to pester the husband about stopping to buy a lottery ticket. He was in a hurry to get home to watch football and didn’t want to stop, but he decided to make his wife happy and stopped to buy a Quick Pick lotto ticket.

That ticket ended up matching all six numbers in the October 23 drawing adding up to a $2.4 million payout.

The names of the lucky winners have not been released but you can bet this is an, “I told you so” moment that will live on for years to come!