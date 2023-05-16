OLATHE, Kan. — Jackson Mahomes walks into the Johnson County Courthouse for a hearing on May 16, 2023. (FOX4 PHOTO/ Mario Vazquez)

OLATHE, Kan. – A Johnson County judge decided Jackson Mahomes can have contact with three of four people listed as witnesses in his battery case.

During a hearing Tuesday afternoon the judge reminded each witness they are not allowed to discuss the case with Mahomes.

The judge ruled Mahomes cannot have contact with the fourth witness. The prosecutor said the the witness has direct ties to the case against Mahomes. The prosecutor also told the judge that someone close to Mahomes tried to influence the fourth witness.

Tuesday’s bond modification hearing took place after Mahomes’ attorney filed a request and asked that his client be allowed to interact with four people on the witness list who are also his friends.

One of the original conditions of Mahomes bond is that he was not allowed to have contact with witnesses in the case.

The judge announced his decision a day after the affidavit in the case against Mahomes became public. The document provides additional details about the allegations that led to charges.

According to the document, Overland Park police responded to Aspens Restaurant on Feb. 25, 2023, after a man reported Mahomes shoved his son.

As officers investigated the claim, they spoke to the woman who owns the restaurant.

The woman then reported Mahomes allegedly grabbed her by the throat, forced her head back and kissed her three different times shortly before officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

She told investigators she did not consent to any of the contact.

Mahomes will be in court again on Aug. 31, 2023, for a preliminary hearing in the case.

The judge overseeing the case ordered Mahomes, his attorney and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to avoid commenting on the case.