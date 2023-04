ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The family of a woman found dead in a Maryland Heights apartment last month will lay her to rest Monday.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old, Joseph Dejoie, admitted to killing 39-year-old Jacque Mitchell and hiding evidence. Police found her body in his apartment.

They explained she had been dead for about six days. Investigators also said Mitchell and the suspect knew each other.

The funeral service is at 10:00 a.m., and will be live-streamed.