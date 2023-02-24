Jaime Travers

ST. LOUIS – We have been missing FOX 2 Meterologist Jaime Travers since she left for maternity leave. By the look of our emails, the phone calls, and the questions; so do you.

Travers gave birth to her second child, a boy, in October. Hudson James entered this world at as delightful a sunbeam to that day’s returning warm weather. Hazel, her daughter, loves cuddling her baby brother.

Jaime and her husband, Evan, were looking for another “H” name and didn’t settle on Hudson until after the delivery.

We will see Jamie back here in the FOX 2 studios very soon. She should be back in the next few weeks. We miss her, and we’re looking forward to her return.