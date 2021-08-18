James Taylor and Jackson Browne to perform at Enterprise Center this December

FILE – Singer-songwriter James Taylor appears during a portrait session in New York on May 13, 2015. Taylor released “American Standard” in February and on Friday offers three ones that never made the album. The new songs are “Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face” from “My Fair Lady” and “Never Never Land” from “Peter Pan.” (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – James Taylor is coming to the Enterprise Center this December.

He is bringing Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band with him.

James Taylor has been a recording and touring artist for more than 40 years. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. He received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10:00 a.m. The concert is Saturday, December 4.