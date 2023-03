ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis reality TV star will be sentenced Thursday for the murder-for-hire plot of his nephew.

James Timothy Norman was found guilty last September for hiring someone to kill his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Norman was the sole beneficiary of a $450,000 life insurance policy on Montgomery.

Norman could get up to life in prison when sentenced Thursday. The trigger man, Travell Hill,, was sentenced to 32 years in prison.