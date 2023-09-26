ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The demolition of Jamestown Mall begins Tuesday. It’s been an eyesore and safety hazard for years.

Jamestown Mall opened in 1973. It was forced to close down in 2014 after years of challenges. The demolition process will begin later Tuesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over Jamestown Mall Monday.

The St. Louis County Port Authority has accepted a bid from ‘Target Contractors LLC,’ based in South Carolina, for the demolition of the property. The building in the mall is just over a million square feet.

The mall has had several fires over the years. There was another large one in April where two firefighters were injured and the roof caved in. It’s also had issues with squatters occupying the building.

The abandoned property off of Old Jamestown Road and Highway 67 is estimated to be fully cleared by next summer. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be there later Tuesday morning along with councilwoman Shalonda Webb, State Senator Brian Williams, and others:

“This is 10 years in the making, Page expressed. “It’s been 10 years since and there has been a lot of discussion on what to do with this property.”

The St. Louis County executive says some of the property will be used as green space. More options will be revealed at a news conference set for 10:00 a.m.