ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The long vacant Jamestown Mall is one step closer to being torn down.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Port Authority announced that it had accepted a bid for a company to demolish the property. Target Contractors LLC of South Carolina has won the job.

It’s unclear when the demolition will start.

The mall is in St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb’s district, who has long made it a goal to have the derelict mall torn down and to find a developer who will build something that benefits the community.

Jamestown Mall opened in 1973 but, after years of hardship, was forced to shut down in 2014. It has been abandoned ever since. St. Louis County spent a million dollars to buy all the parcels of property to make it easier for a developer.