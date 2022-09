SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – An open forum on the future of the Jamestown Mall site is happening Wednesday.

It’ll be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park in Spanish Lake. The public is invited to review the three land use scenarios for the site, as well as give feedback. Residents can also provide comments online through October 7.

Jamestown Mall was torn down in May.