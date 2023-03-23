FLORISSANT, Mo. – Jana Elementary School is expected to close for good, several months after concerns resurfaced over radioactive contamination around the school.

The Hazelwood School District sent a letter to parents Tuesday stating that “there is no expectation that Jana Elementary will reopen.”

Environmental investigation consultants pointed out radioactive contamination at the school last year. Jana Elementary opened in 1970 and sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated with radioactive waste generated from the production of atomic weapons in the 1940s and 50s.

Renewed worries about contamination gained national attention in October, months after historic flash flooding slammed the St. Louis region. Jana Elementary closed down, and students have since moved to other buildings within the Hazelwood School District.

The Hazelwood School District released the following statement, in part, to parents and community members on recent developments:

“The Board and administration recognize that the closure of Jana Elementary and the subsequent redistricting of students and reassignment of staff to other district schools has not been an easy transition.



However, there is no expectation that Jana Elementary will reopen, and students and staff will remain at their current schools. At the same time, we are encouraged by the resilience our Hazelwood School District community has shown throughout this season of change and uncertainty. As we look to the future, we are committed to supporting all of our students and staff in fully embracing their new school communities.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted tests at the school last fall, which indicated the school was safe and did not have radioactive exposure above normal. USACE expects ongoing remediation efforts around Coldwater Creek to be finished by 2038.

On Tuesday, a Corps official also requested more testing around the area, seeking permission from St. Louis County to test soil and water from nearby Fort Belle Fontaine Park.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.