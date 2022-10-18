FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Hazelwood School District announced Tuesday night that Jana Elementary School will close, and students will switch to virtual learning for the remainder of the current semester.

The students will start remote learning starting on October 24. The decision was announced at the Hazelwood School District Board of Education meeting following a report stating radioactive contamination was found at the school.

The meeting was packed with parents demanding action during public comments.

“You cannot tear our community apart to punish us for something our kids have no burden for. You have no reason to punish us, parents, because we brought this news to you,” said a Hazelwood School parent at the meeting. “We cannot allow our community to be devastated by poor choices by people in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and now we’re here past the 2000s.”

Betsy Rachel, board president for the Hazelwood School District, said in the meeting, “This has brought a disruption to our students’ education climate, and for that, we apologize.”

The board has asked the Department of Energy to assist with cleanup efforts. They will look at potential redistricting next year.

Jana Elementary School is located near Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been cleaning up the creek for more than 20 years, but this latest report by the Boston Chemical Data Corp. states the amount is much worse than expected.

They tested samples taken from Jana’s library, kitchen, classrooms, fields, and playgrounds. The study urges cleanup as these radioactive materials can be harmful.

Christen Commuso with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment (M.C.E.) presented the results of the corps’ study to the school board in June after obtaining a copy through a freedom of information act request.

“We’re hopeful that this will push the corps to go inside and collect their own samples for the first time,” Commuso said. “I would like to see the school take steps to move the children out of the school and also offer virtual learning if that fits best with the family, but I do not believe the children should be in that school. Every day that they’re there, they’re being exposed.”

“I have lupus, arthritis, I have Sjogren’s disease, I have a granddaughter that’s 4 years old that was born with a mass on her ovary,” said Kristen Nickel, co-founder of Just Moms STL. “I have a sister that, at 11 years old, her ovaries are covered with cysts. It’s affected my family and so many more.”

Congresswoman Cori Bush, Senator Josh Hawley, and St. Louis City Councilwoman Sholanda Webb have sent letters to the Army Corps and federal officials asking for further investigation.

Teachers will conduct classes at an alternative school site.

It is unclear if the students will be required to be in person for the rest of the week. FOX 2 was told the information would come later. However, we were informed that the students will be moved to new schools in January 2023.

Parents will be notified of the changes this week.