SMYRNA, Tenn. – Months after a life-changing tragedy in St. Louis, teenage girl Janae Edmondson reached a major personal milestone over the weekend.

Janae graduated from Smyrna High School over the weekend. Family members shared a photo of her with a diploma on for GoFundMe page Wednesday.

“Through all of this, she has fought hard to do the things she originally set out to do this senior year,” said Janae’s mother Marilyn Edmondson. “These moments help us to keep stepping forward but the road is still really hard each day. Please keep praying for her and our family. It is so appreciated.”

Janae has committed to Middle Tennessee State University for this fall, and she will serve in various roles for the volleyball program as she continues to recover.

In February, Janae was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament. While walking around downtown St. Louis, a speeding driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Edmondson, and both of her legs were amputated after the crash.

After intensive treatment in St. Louis, Edmondson is making strides in a rehab program in Tennessee. According to an update on her GoFundMe page, Edmondson is “still fighting to heal before she can move to getting into prosthetics.” The family continues to offer gratitude for her support, and her GoFundMe account has raised more than $810,000.

The situation caused outrage at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office since the man accused in the crash was out on bond for an armed robbery case. After months of pushback, Kim Gardner officially resigned as St. Louis Circuit Attorney on Tuesday, nearly two weeks before she initially planned to step down.