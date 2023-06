ST. LOUIS – The Tennessee teen who almost died after being struck by a car in downtown St. Louis is scheduled to have another surgery this week.

Back in February, doctors amputated both of Jane Edmondson’s legs after a driver hit her. Edmondson was in town for a volleyball tournament.

Her mom says she’s having another surgery Monday, and it’s another step toward getting her prosthetics.

Monday is also Janae’s 18th birthday. There’s a GoFundMe page set up for the teen that’s raised over $815,000.