ST. LOUIS – A brave Tennessee teen who lost her legs after a car crashed into her in downtown St. Louis is walking again. It’s thanks to her new prosthetic legs.

Janae Edmondson was seen walking this weekend on her new prosthetic legs. She was a special guest at the rivalry game at Smyrna High School against Stewart’s Creek on Friday night in Tennessee. The PA announcer said she chose to walk there because of what Smyrna means to her.

21-year-old Daniel Riley is facing charges in the February crash that injured Edmondson.