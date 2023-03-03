ST. LOUIS – A fundraiser is set for later Friday morning to help Janae Edmondson, the Tennessee volleyball player who lost both of her legs in a horrific crash in downtown St. Louis.

The 11th and St. Charles Street are where the terrible crash happened last month. This is also where the fundraiser is slated to take place later Friday morning. If you can’t make it, you can donate online as well.

The fundraiser Friday morning is being put on by AMP Connect Support. That is a group which started last year, its mission is to help members of the amputee community like Edmonson.

Her tragic story touched many people since the crash happened back on the evening of February 18. Janae was in St. Louis from Tennessee for a volleyball tournament and was walking back to her hotel with her family.

That’s when police said a speeding car driven by 21-year-old Daniel Riley failed to yield at the intersection here. Riley’s car collided with another car, that car hit Edmondson, causing her severe injuries.

Riley is facing charges and remains jailed without bond. His next court date is in April.

The organizers of the fundraiser will be raising money there from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, but there are other ways to help as well.

The GoFundMe account, which has already raised over $670,000. You can donate through other apps like CashApp, PayPal, and Venmo.