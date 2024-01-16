ST. LOUIS – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Janet Jackson announced that she’s added 35 dates to her ‘Together Again’ tour next summer. St. Louis’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be hosting one of them on Friday, June 21. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.
Throughout the tour, Jackson will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album ‘The Velvet Rope’ and the 30th anniversary of her debut album, ‘Janet.’
‘Together Again’ Tour Schedule
- Tues., Jun. 4 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Thurs., Jun. 6 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat., Jun. 8 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
- Sun., Jun. 9 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
- Tues., Jun. 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
- Wed., Jun. 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
- Fri., Jun. 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
- Sun., Jun. 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Tues., Jun. 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
- Wed., Jun. 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center
- Fri., Jun. 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat., Jun. 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
- Sun., Jun. 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Tues., Jun. 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Wed., Jun. 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Fri., Jun 28. | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Sat., Jun 29. | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre
- Tues., Jul. 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed., Ju.l 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Fri., Jul. 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sat., Jul. 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
- Tues., Jul. 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Wed., Jul. 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Fri., Jul. 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Sat., Jul. 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Sun., Jul. 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
- Tues., Jul. 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thurs. Jul. 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat., Jul. 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
- Sun., Jul. 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Tues., Jul. 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
- Thurs., Jul. 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
- Fri., Jul. 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
- Sat., Jul. 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Tues., Jul. 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center