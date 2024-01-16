ST. LOUIS – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Janet Jackson announced that she’s added 35 dates to her ‘Together Again’ tour next summer. St. Louis’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be hosting one of them on Friday, June 21. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.

Throughout the tour, Jackson will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album ‘The Velvet Rope’ and the 30th anniversary of her debut album, ‘Janet.’

‘Together Again’ Tour Schedule

Tues., Jun. 4 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Thurs., Jun. 6 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat., Jun. 8 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sun., Jun. 9 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tues., Jun. 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Wed., Jun. 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Fri., Jun. 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sun., Jun. 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tues., Jun. 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed., Jun. 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri., Jun. 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat., Jun. 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sun., Jun. 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tues., Jun. 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed., Jun. 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri., Jun 28. | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat., Jun 29. | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre

Tues., Jul. 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed., Ju.l 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri., Jul. 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat., Jul. 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Tues., Jul. 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wed., Jul. 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Fri., Jul. 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sat., Jul. 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun., Jul. 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Tues., Jul. 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs. Jul. 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sat., Jul. 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Sun., Jul. 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tues., Jul. 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Thurs., Jul. 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Fri., Jul. 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Sat., Jul. 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tues., Jul. 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center