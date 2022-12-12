ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Global icon and singer-songwriter, Janet Jackson, is bringing her “together Again” tour to the Enterprise Center on Sunday, April 30th with special guest Ludacris. FOX 2 is giving away tickets every day this week before they go on sale Friday.

Register for the sweepstakes here. For a bonus chance to enter, follow FOX2Now on Instagram and look for the link in our profile.

The 33-city tour will start in spring 2023 with stops in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and more. Jackson will be playing her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16th at 11 a.m. on LiveNation.com