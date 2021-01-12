January sunshine, warmup encourages folks to get outside

ST. LOUIS – It was nice to see some sunshine after several days of clouds and flurries.

Before the skies cleared on Monday, you had to go back to last Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, to find a day with sunshine. In fact, we’ve had nine overcast days so far in January. Those came in four- and five-day stretches. So, it makes a day of sunshine even more tempting.

So where does St. Louis head when the weather is nice? Forest Park, of course. The pathways were full of walkers, runners, and bikers enjoying the day. Fishing poles were put to good use in the lakes. And we even spotted a skater in shorts at Steinberg Ice Rink. But you don’t even have to be actively doing anything to enjoy a day like Tuesday. Jody Harrison of Troy, Illinois, was early for a doctor’s appointment nearby and she decided the best waiting room was the outdoor one.

“I checked the weather. When I hear it’s going to be a 50-degree day, I want to be outside. Any time you can be in Forest Park and take a walk or I’ve ridden my bike over here as well. Go to the Zoo. Steinberg Rink is close. Restaurants…it is wonderful,” said Harrison.

Interesting though, our friends at the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office posted a poll on Twitter on Monday about what kind of weather folks want to see next. Sunshine won…but snow was a close second.

As of 9 am – St. Louis has been overcast for 114 hours straight. Are you ready for the: — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 11, 2021