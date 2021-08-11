Japanese Festival returning to Missouri Botanical Garden for Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS – The Japanese Festival returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden this Labor Day weekend!

Since 1977, the Missouri Botanical Garden has hosted this unique event at one of the largest Japanese gardens in North America, providing authentic Japanese art, cuisine, dance, entertainment, and music for thousands of visitors each year.

The COVID pandemic forced major changes to the festival last year. Organizers say sumo wrestling demonstrations and other fan-favorite activities will be part of the 44th annual event.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. Tickets are $16 for adults ($8 for members) and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 (member children get free admission).

For tickets and more information on the festival, visit www.mobot.org/japanesefestival.