ST. LOUIS – Singer Jason Aldean recently announced that his Highway Desperado Tour kicks off in July. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 41-city shows on Friday, September 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 is giving away tickets every day this week.
Aldean has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and is a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year award winner.
Highway Desperado Tour Schedule
- Fri. July 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Sat. July 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Sun. July 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Thurs. July 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri. July 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Thurs. Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^
- Fri. July 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sat. July 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Fri. Aug. 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Sat. Aug. 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sun. Aug. 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- Thurs. Aug. 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Fri. Aug. 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Fri. Aug. 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Sat. Aug. 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*
- Thurs. Aug. 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
- Fri. Aug. 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Sat. Aug. 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- Thurs. Sep. 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri. Sept. 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sat. Sept. 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Thurs. Sept. 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Fri. Sept. 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat. Sept. 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Thurs. Sept. 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Fri. Sept. 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Sat. Sept. 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thurs. Sept. 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Fri. Sept. 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sat. Sept. 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
- Thurs. Oct. 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Fri. Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Sat Oct. 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thurs. Oct. 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+
- Fri. Oct. 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Sat. Oct. 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Thurs. Oct. 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Fri. Oct. 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Sat. Oct. 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
- Fri. Oct. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sa.t Oct. 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre