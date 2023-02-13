Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS – Singer Jason Aldean recently announced that his Highway Desperado Tour kicks off in July. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 41-city shows on Friday, September 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 is giving away tickets every day this week.

Aldean has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and is a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year award winner.

Highway Desperado Tour Schedule

Fri. July 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat. July 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sun. July 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thurs. July 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri. July 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thurs. Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Fri. July 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat. July 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri. Aug. 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sat. Aug. 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun. Aug. 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thurs. Aug. 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri. Aug. 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri. Aug. 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat. Aug. 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*

Thurs. Aug. 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri. Aug. 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat. Aug. 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thurs. Sep. 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri. Sept. 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat. Sept. 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thurs. Sept. 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri. Sept. 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat. Sept. 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thurs. Sept. 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri. Sept. 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat. Sept. 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thurs. Sept. 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri. Sept. 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat. Sept. 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Thurs. Oct. 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri. Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct. 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thurs. Oct. 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Fri. Oct. 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat. Oct. 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thurs. Oct. 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri. Oct. 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat. Oct. 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri. Oct. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sa.t Oct. 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre