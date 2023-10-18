ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people excited about Jason Momoa’s visit to the St. Louis area. The movie and TV star greeted hundreds of fans during scheduled visits to St. Louis County stores Tuesday and Wednesday. There are some images on social media of the actor at some St. Louis locations not on the public schedule.

Thomas “Buzz” Moore & Jason Momoa

Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill served Momoa a private lunch Tuesday. The owner, Thomas “Buzz” Moore, is from O‘ahu and opened the grill in 2022 to bring Hawaiian flavors to the St. Louis area. Mamoa is also from O‘ahu and wanted to have some food from his home state.

Moore says that there are a lot of people from Hawaii living in the St. Louis area. He sees a lot of them when they visit for authentic Hawaiian food that is hard to find elsewhere. His goal is to share his family recipes with the St. Louis community.

The restaurant has won several awards. The Riverfront Times named the grill the best fast casual restaurant. Feast Magazine said that Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill is 2022’s best new restaurant.

Where will Jason Momoa dine today? Let me know. Post a pic to social media and tag @jmilllitzer.

Momoa started his tour in Iowa, where he spent some time growing up. He continues the tour to promote his new vodka brand on Thursday. He is traveling to Wisconsin and then to several other locations. You can see the full schedule here.