ST. LOUIS – Jason Momoa is set to tour Missouri on October 17 and 18, with stops in Des Peres, Crestwood, and Chesterfield. He will be visiting the St. Louis area next week to promote Meili Vodka, a brand he co-founded. The glass bottles are crafted from recycled materials.

Their tour includes a visit to Missouri next week. Here are the details:

October 17th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDT at Schnucks (12332 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131).

October 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CDT at Dierbergs (9555 Watson Rd, Crestwood, MO 63126).

October 18th from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm CDT at Total Wine & More (1781 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017).

The event is open to individuals aged 21 and older and is free of charge. Attendees have the opportunity to win an exclusive bottle of Meili Vodka, signed live by the co-founders.